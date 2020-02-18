Letter: Don’t ‘Las Vegas-ize’ our town | SteamboatToday.com

Letter: Don’t ‘Las Vegas-ize’ our town

News | February 18, 2020

We own a second home in Steamboat Springs. I was very disappointed when I read the news of the large fireworks. I feel it runs counter to the love for the environment and nature and outdoor recreation that embodies Steamboat Springs, which is at the core of locals’ and visitors’ dear love for this town. There is nothing “natural” about a fireworks display. Please don’t Las Vegas-ize this beautiful town.

Angela Barnes
Steamboat Springs

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letters to the Editor
See more