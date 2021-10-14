Letter: Determining community’s direction

A segment on the Denver news last evening showed the history of voter turnout in recent years comparing even years, 2016, 2018 and 2020 with odd years, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

In even years, Routt County did a commendable job compared to much of the country with a turnout in the 70% to 79% range. During odd-year elections, we did much worse in the 40% to 49% range. The upcoming election is just as important for this community as the previous in 2020 or the next in 2022.

On Nov. 2, we as voters will be tasked with determining the direction our community will take concerning several important issues. I don’t need to detail them, if residents of Steamboat Springs have been paying any attention at all, you know what they are. Ballots have been mailed out, and you should have it by now. Don’t put it aside and say, “Why bother, my vote won’t matter.” It really does. Please think about which direction you want the city of Steamboat Springs to go and make a point to become familiar with the candidates views and goals. This is a very important election for our community so please participate.

When making your decisions and considering candidates, seriously consider a quote from Albert Einstein, “We can’t solve today’s problems with the same thinking that created them.”

Michael Turner

Steamboat Springs