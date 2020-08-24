Letter: Democrats’ anger, fear and division

“The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division.”

Those are the words of presidential candidate Joe Biden in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention last week. The entire theme of the DNC was that America is an angry, fearful, divided country governed by a corrupt, selfish businessman. For those at the DNC, President Trump and his supporters are the source of this anger, fear and division, but they have it exactly backwards.

For the past four years Democrats have been waging an angry war against the president, alleging collusion with Russia to rig the 2016 election. Yet during this period before the pandemic, President Trump was able to revive our struggling economy, bringing unemployment to historic lows for all people, especially minorities and women. Even more, wages were increased for all income levels, especially those without a college education and young people. Poverty rates dropped for Blacks and Hispanics by 21% and 17%, respectively.

Over the last seven months, Democrats quickly evolved from dismissing President Trump’s pandemic response as xenophobic and bigoted against China to a reasonable but short-lived need to “flatten the curve” and then to the unreasonable, case-based approach, including asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases, to justify state and local government restrictions on businesses and schools, stifling our economy and education. Here in Routt County, we will be lucky if we only lose 15% of our restaurants by the end of the year.

The tragic murder of George Floyd provided an opportunity for Democrats to cast America in a light of “systemic” racism. Perhaps there’s some truth to that. After all, Democrat leaders are the ones who have kept urban Black and Hispanic communities impoverished, drug-addicted, uneducated and unsafe through their dead-end welfare programs and corrupt relationships with police and teachers’ unions. Now, those same leaders are letting Marxists and anarchists destroy the urban centers of our major cities, further damaging the lives of vulnerable inner-city minorities.

The only way to rescue America from the current anger, fear and division is to disavow the negative messages and destructive policies of the Democrat Party and instead celebrate what unites us, not divides us. Vote this fall to empower the People, not the government. Vote Republican in November.

Pete Wood

Routt County Republicans executive chair