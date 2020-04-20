Letter: COVID-19, public health and individual rights

“Thank you,” Routt County commissioners and state officials for instituting protective measures including social distancing, business closures and mask use in businesses and confined spaces. The evidence is now clear that masks protect both the public and the wearer. The experiences of other countries also show that masks combined with other measures are among our most effective actions.

Some individuals oppose mandatory health measures, citing economic impact and personal freedom. This is not new. Since the earliest days of our republic, there has been tension between the individual freedom vs. the public good.

For highly contagious lethal diseases, e.g. the 1901 smallpox epidemic and 1918 influenza, U.S. courts articulated a philosophy whereby individual liberty must take a temporary backseat to the public good, e.g., a U.S. Supreme Court case, Jacobson versus Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which upheld the government’s right to use police powers and quarantine to manage epidemics. Current measures by our elected officials are in line with these wise precedents.

We strongly oppose any premature moves to reopen the economy and to eliminate enforcement of public health measures. We urge commissioners to stay the course and protect both people and the future of the economy.

Health policies must be driven by the science and the mathematics of pandemics and not by those who feel inconvenienced or that their rights are infringed. Restrictions may be starting to work in Colorado, but the virus is far from eradicated, with plenty of reservoirs where the virus hides. Many infected individuals walk and work among us. Masks and other measures protect us.

There will come a time when with adequate testing, contact tracing and PPEs we will be able to gradually relax regulations, but that time has not yet come. The worst outcome for community health and for our economy would be for premature relaxation of the rules to result in a second COVID-19 wave, which the CDC says would inevitably occur, and already did in several countries, and which would result in more deaths and a more extended shudown with prolonged restrictions on personal freedoms.

The letter author, a physician-scientist, collaborated for many years with the Influenza Group at the Centers for Disease Control studying viruses that, like COVID-19, cause respiratory distress syndrome.

Cosigned by the following 202 concerned Routt County residents,

