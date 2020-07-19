Letter: COVID-19 is not a hoax

“I think I made a mistake. I thought it was a hoax, but it’s not.” Those are the dying words of a 30-year-old San Antonio man who attended a COVID-19 hoax party. It is sad that those words will be his last remembered.

I take refuge from the fact that a nurse had the extreme kindness and courage to inform us and save others from death due to lies and false statement beliefs. Hoax is a violent destructive word statement, not established, to trick some into an undocumented preposterous belief.

I hope his death will not be in vain, will save others from a virus death and or lasting debilitating pain. Research the political and misleading statements currently being generated nationally.

Ann Ross

Steamboat Springs