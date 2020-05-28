Letter: Congratulations to the Class of 2020

Each year, we have the honor of offering a send-off to our graduating classes and sharing well wishes for their future. Often included in graduation remarks are sentiments about adult responsibilities and the realities that await our students in the real world. However, the fact is, our seniors have been facing adult responsibilities and realities throughout this spring including hard decisions, disappointment, self-motivation, family responsibilities and much more. It hasn’t been easy and frankly it isn’t fair, especially at this moment in their lives.

One day soon when life moves on and they move on with life in Steamboat or elsewhere, how they persisted during this time, what they learned, how they treated others and how they were treated by others will forever be part of who they are. And they will be part of all of us.

In the future, when we think of the Class of 2020, we will always be reminded of the many people in their lives and our community who cared about them, who wanted to honor them, and provide an experience they will always remember. It is clear that our entire community is proud of what the Class of 2020 has achieved; they believe in our graduates, the people they will become and the future they will shape.

Normally, our graduates would be sprinting off to that future. In these times, patience is required, and the future may very well look different than imagined.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What we hope our graduates learned in these past few months is that different isn’t always bad. In fact, it is in these times of adversity and challenge when we can build character, compassion and courage. Spending time with family, celebrating health care workers, thanking the educators and support staff, checking in on our neighbors, respecting social distancing measures and supporting local businesses are some of the ways that we can each personally help unite our community, state and nation.

Our parting advice to the Class of 2020 is not to get caught up in regrets or what-ifs beyond our control — to let go of the things that didn’t come to pass and instead focus on what is yet to come, who they want to be and how they will shape our world. No matter what life deals you, continue to make the best of every opportunity.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020.

Dr. Brad Meeks

Superintendent

Kelly Latterman

Kim Brack

Katy Lee

Lara Craig

Chresta Brinkman

Steamboat Springs School Board members

