Letter: Community’s generosity is overwhelming

We’ve known for a long time that the Yampa Valley is a special place. From its vibrant western heritage and ski mountains in our backyard, to a strong local business community and countless nonprofits working together to help others, we are fortunate to call Steamboat Springs home.

Never have we been so reminded of the incredible community in which we live than now. UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center has been overwhelmed with the encouragement and support shown to our staff and providers during this unprecedented time of COVID-19.

There have been countless offers of supplies and food. We’ve received monetary donations to purchase additional equipment as well as donations of masks, gloves and gowns. We’ve found heartfelt signs outside the hospital. We’ve received emails and phone calls of appreciation for the work our teams continue to put forth in caring for patients.

We, too, want to say thank you. In our community, the patients for whom we care are more than our patients — they’re our neighbors, our coworkers, our friends and family. Thank you for continuing to entrust us with your care. Thank you for following the physical distancing guidelines and stay at home orders. And, thank you for being part of our community.

The residents and businesses of the Yampa Valley are strong and resilient, and together, we will make it through this pandemic.

Soniya Fidler

President, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center

Karen Schneider

Executive Director, Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation