Letter: Community Thanksgiving Dinner to continue as to-go meals

Dear community members,

As with all organizations, we have had to pivot in the challenging times of COVID-19. We are pleased to announce our partnership with Snow Bowl and the restaurant community to host our annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank.

This year we will provide a Thanksgiving meal to go through Snow Bowl’s drive-up window from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26. We will serve roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and gravy in to-go containers. This new format will supply 500 warm meals on Thanksgiving Day; some early to pick up your dinner before the food runs out.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be able to accommodate volunteers or food from homes. We are hopeful we can get back to our regular Community Thanksgiving Dinner next year.

Meanwhile, we continuously adjust in these uncertain times. Our bell-ringing program will be transitioned to youth nonprofits in our community and our Holiday Exchange Market will be a gift-giving guide. Stay tuned for more information on these programs.

Kate Nowak

Routt County United Way executive director