Letter: Clever property tax

Problem: Running a city on sales tax is bad financial management. Steamboat Springs is only one of seven towns in Colorado to run on outdated sales tax collections.

Sales tax is regressive, meaning it hurts the middle and low income groups. It plunges when sales are way down.

Consequence: salary cuts, furloughs, services cut, capital projects stopped, hours cut and penalizes and demoralizes city workers.

Solution; A clever property tax that exempts citizens below $75,000 in income per year, exempts small businesses less than $500,000, exempts senior citizens, exempts veterans, exempts police and fire and exempts hospital workers, for example. And exempts sales tax on food and utilities, for example.

City Council could appoint a tax advisory committee to study Colorado laws to be modified, amended, replaced and to explore clever legal exemptions.

Committee should recommend a clever property tax that will put the city on sound financial footing and pay for operating expenses, provide funding for police fire, parks, mental health and postponed maintenance and needed capital projects — more and better sidewalks for the kids, finish all parked projects, provide more parking downtown, etc.

Respectfully submitted

Frank Dolman

Steamboat Springs