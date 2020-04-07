Letter: City should suspend plastic bag ban
Perhaps it’s time for the Steamboat Springs City Council to consider suspending the plastic bag ban. We all know the average reusable shopping bag is far more unsanitary than the single-use bags that were recently prohibited.
For the time being, let the potential for environmental contamination take a back seat to increasing our community’s ability to elevate the fight against the spread of more disease.
Our markets have made the move by offering paper bags at no charge. It’s probably time for our elected officials to see the light and follow suit.
Chris Ricks
North Routt
