Letter: City needs more enforcement of bike laws
I have lived in Steamboat for 52 years, and I would like to know why the city is not doing anything about all the people in town who are using electric bikes, electric scooters, etc. and are not obeying any traffic laws.
Some of these people are young kids, riding double and blowing through intersections. Also there does not seem to be anyone keeping these people off the sidewalks even with signs saying “no bike, skateboards.” It’s getting very dangerous just driving around town.
Jim Wachsman
Steamboat Springs
