Letter: CDC quietly discloses small number of people who have died from COVID-19

It is becoming more and more difficult to keep the truth from the American people.

The Centers for Disease Control tracks and posts total mortality on its website in its “Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics.” The CDC disclosed Aug. 26 that of the 161,392 deaths in the CDC data for the period of Feb. 1 to Aug. 22, only in 6% of deaths reported as COVID-19 deaths was COVID-19 the only cause of death.

That is 9,684 actual deaths caused by COVID-19. Ninety-four percent of the total deaths reported to have been COVID-19 had an average of 2.6 comorbiditities — any one or many of which may have been the actual cause of death.

Instead of protecting the most vulnerable, the elderly in nursing homes and those with comorbidities, for the first time in history, public health “experts” insisted that governments lock down the entire population. Draconian regulations were instituted treating an entire population as if each individual was a carrier of a historically deadly contagion.

The societal and economic destruction along with the actual deaths caused by the misinformed misguided actions of government will be with us for years if not decades.

Joe Meglen

Steamboat Springs