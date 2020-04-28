Letter: Casey’s Pond staff provide excellent care in face of unimaginable pandemic

On Nov. 1, 2013, my mother moved from her home in Massachusetts to Steamboat Springs to live at Casey’s Pond. She chose Casey’s Pond to be closer to her youngest grandchildren and because of her previous 25 years of visiting Steamboat and her love for our community and the mountains.

My mother was welcomed into the Casey’s Pond family and developed deep friendships with other residents and the staff. The staff at Casey’s Pond not only cared for her, provided activities for her and entertained her, they showed their love and patience for her every day of her seven years as a resident.

As her needs increased and she moved from independent living to assisted living in October 2018, my family and I watched the staff at Casey’s look out for her, increase their care for her and continue to treat her like family. My mom was social and curious and during her years at Casey’s Pond she regularly looked for activities to keep her busy. The staff patiently redirected her and gave her projects to keep her happy. As her memory became more challenged, her requests about the schedule of events and activities were often less than five minutes apart throughout the day. Their patience and understanding was remarkable.

My mom passed away in the morning on April 22 as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The heartfelt calls and messages that I received from the Casey’s Pond staff throughout the day and into the evening were meaningful and real. Their sadness at our loss and theirs was immense.

The following day I received over a dozen short video clips of interviews of my mom that had been created over the past year as she was interviewed about her life. These videos are priceless and just one indication of their level of care and attention to not only the residents, but their families. We will treasure these videos.

I cannot express how grateful we are for the hardworking, loving people who make up the staff at Casey’s Pond. In the face of this unimaginable pandemic, they have pulled together, remained positive and truly provided care in a loving way to their Casey’s Pond family.

With tremendous gratitude and admiration,

Sarah Floyd

Steamboat Springs