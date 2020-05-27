Letter: Casey’s Pond staff, ombudsman deserve praise
My name is Jay Fischer and I have been a resident of Casey’s Pond for the last three years. During this virus pandemic, the nurses, CNAs, food cleaning and office staff have put their lives on the line to keep us safe and happy.
I would also like to talk about a lady that can’t be here because of restrictions. Her name is Eva Gibbon, the local state ombudsman whose job it is to be an advocate for the senior citizens at Casey’s Pond. Her job is to help anyone that might have a problem with their care and wellbeing.
Before this virus started, she would come all the time to talk to the residents. But now that she has to stay home, she still manages to call me and the rest of the residents to see how we are doing and if there is anything she can help with. In my view, this isn’t just a job for her but she loves doing it.
Jay Fischer
Steamboat Springs
