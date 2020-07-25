Letter: Caring town USA

Cow town. Ski town. Bike town. Dog town. How about caring, sharing, giving town?

At a time when my wife was very ill, people stepped in to help us.

I had to go to the motorcycle shop for a purchase — I entered the shop, and nobody was inside. He was chopping ice dams off the roof. I climbed up to help him shovel. He sharply stopped, dropped his tools and headed toward me, looked me in the eyes and said, “Jim, is there anything I can do to help you and your wife, Barbara, at this stressful time?”

Another young friend who I worked with briefly stopped in the middle of doing a wheelie in the street, came face to face and asked, “Is there anything I can do for you and Barbara? She is such a great lady — please let me know.”

My doctor called me to his office to talk. My wife was fading fast. Her time was short, he said. He asked if I had other children in other states and asked for a phone number. We talked a few more minutes, and I left. Three days later my daughter called. My doctor took it upon himself to call her and tell her, “Your mother is going to die very soon, ask me anything you want.” They talked for a long time.

Also at that time the hospice people were very caring.

All these acts of kindness happened 24 years ago. So, to all of you newer folks, these random acts of kindness have always been happening in the Yampa Valley.

Thank you to my daughter, my friends and neighbors for you thoughts and support.

Jim Meyers

Stagecoach

