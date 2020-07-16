Letter: Beware the first thing you’re told

I am going to leave the details to everyone with an interest in truth to sort out the precise facts for themselves. But to simply pose the question, why do Republicans keep up their false narrative rants of the dangers of voter fraud while it is only Republicans themselves who are the ones getting caught committing these frauds?

It is because unfortunately they understand the sociological strength of the phenomenon that people want to believe the first thing they hear, even when it is easily proven false. Our current president is a master of manipulating the sticking power in people’s minds of this type of lying.

So, Republican shrill masters warn of the dangers of exactly what they themselves are perpetrating on the American people themselves. And exactly when they are also assaulting our very system of a voting democracy.

Democrats are not doing this. They simply aren’t. The answer to this gaslighting: Vote.

Mary Walker

Clark