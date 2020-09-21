Letter: Barr, slavery and history

Apart from the preposterous comparisons of slavery and a public health mandate to wear masks, Attorney General William Barr shows an astonishing lack of knowledge of history.

Barr cites the requirement to wear masks as “the greatest infringement on civil rights since slavery.”

Alas, he seems unaware of the incarceration of tens of thousands of Japanese Americans during World War II and the essential confiscation of their homes and businesses.

I guess in the thinking of Barr/Trump that is not an infringement of civil liberties and the law.

Sadly, it is much like their own behavior.

James DeFrancia

Steamboat Springs