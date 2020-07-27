Letter: Argument against masks is political ploy

The arguments made by the spokesperson of The Steamboat Institute against use of masks is diametrically opposed to the Trump military incursions into Portland and other cities to say nothing of the government rage against individual freedoms of choice in birth.

It appears that the argument made against use of masks is at best the convenient political ploy of the moment — not grounded in science or consideration of our fellow citizens.

We all know freedom of speech does not give the right to shout fire in a crowded theater. Why then is it a “right” to infect the patrons of the theater or the classrooms of our schools?

John W. Morrison

Steamboat Springs and Tucson, Arizona