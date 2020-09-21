Letter: An open letter to Sen. Cory Gardner

Dear Senator Gardner,

In 2016, six months before a presidential election when Justice’s Scalia’s death created an opening on the Supreme Court, you said the following:

“In 1992, even then-Senator Joe Biden stated the Senate should not hold confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court nominee until after that year’s presidential election. Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American people deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come.”

I trust that with an election six weeks away, you have the integrity and same commitment to our democratic and constitutional process to hold the same opinion and will resist any efforts by the Senate to fill Justice Ginsburg’s open seat before the will of the people is known.

Sally Claassen

Steamboat Springs