Letter: Access to health is everyone’s right

Everyone deserves the chance to be healthy and well, regardless of income, race, age, gender, health status or insurance coverage. Community Health Centers are key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality healthcare, during and beyond the pandemic. No one should be denied the opportunity to see a doctor, receive healthcare or participate in preventative health programs.

At Northwest Colorado Health, our Community Health Centers are part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide and saving American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. Here in Northwest Colorado, we serve over 6,300 patients each year in our CHCs, and we contribute $13.4 million back into our local economy.

Locally, we are more than an ordinary medical clinic. We care for the whole person with integrated medical, behavioral health and dental care; and offer interpreters on-site, medication assistance, telehealth capabilities and assistance with Medicaid and CHP+ enrollment. We serve everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

As part of National Health Center Week 2020 — Aug. 9 to 15 — I would like to thank our dedicated staff, patients, community partners and funders that have continued to support our mission so that we can support our neighbors and be here for the community.

Stephanie Einfeld

Northwest Colorado Health CEO