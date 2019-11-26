Letter: A ‘thank you’ from West Slope FM

West Slope FM, 91.1, is a nonprofit radio station in the Yampa Valley, which has been broadcasting the classical music and programing of WWFM, Trenton, New Jersey, for decades. We are proud to be the only source of classical music on the radio on the Western Slope.

Recently, we replaced some of our aging equipment on the broadcast tower on Storm Peak, thanks in part to a grant from the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. However, problems with the new equipment temporarily interrupted our signal to our loyal listeners. The significant and early snow storms made it difficult to access our equipment, but our intrepid team of technicians recently braved the trip to the tower and made needed repairs.

Thanks to Norm Alexander and his crew from CNC Technical Services for their work on the tower, and thanks to Brenda Reynolds of Steamboat Resort grounds operations for transporting them up the mountain. We would also like to thank Alice Weiss of WWFM for her advice and help with equipment. We had others ready to help along the way — Eric Baker of Harvest Ski and Pam and Richard Wilson — and we thank them as well.

And last, but not least, we appreciate our loyal listeners who called in about our signal disruption. Thanks to all.

It was a community effort, something not uncommon in our Yampa Valley. WSFM, 91.1, is once again broadcasting a clear signal of timeless and magnificent classical music from one end of the county to the other. Tune in.

Susie Leeson

Cheryl Flagg

Richard Boersma

Christel Houston

Brian Weerts

Joe Roberts

West Slope FM board