Letter: A solution to add more downtown parking

The parking situation in Steamboat Springs is almost impossible between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. even in the off-season. One suggestion to alleviate this problem would be to build a four-story parking garage at the corner of Oak Street and Eighth Street.

Vail has several of these four-story parking lots with vines growing all over the d=sides. They are very attractive. I know all of the residents downtown would appreciate more parking.

Jackie Williams

Steamboat Springs and Largo, Florida