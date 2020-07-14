Letter: A solution to add more downtown parking
The parking situation in Steamboat Springs is almost impossible between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. even in the off-season. One suggestion to alleviate this problem would be to build a four-story parking garage at the corner of Oak Street and Eighth Street.
Vail has several of these four-story parking lots with vines growing all over the d=sides. They are very attractive. I know all of the residents downtown would appreciate more parking.
Jackie Williams
Steamboat Springs and Largo, Florida
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User