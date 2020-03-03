Letter: A poem about snow

To Ski Areas Lacking Snow

Please

Come carry the snow away.

It will be a nice treat

long before the end of May

to spy our city street.

Bring big bags and trucks galore.

We’ll pack them full of it,

giving up our winter store,

every last freezing bit.

Then Skiers will be content,

Boarders & Sledders too,

all in winter merriment

for snow we gave to you.

Sandy Conlon

Steamboat Springs