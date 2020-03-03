Letter: A poem about snow
To Ski Areas Lacking Snow
Please
Come carry the snow away.
It will be a nice treat
long before the end of May
to spy our city street.
Bring big bags and trucks galore.
We’ll pack them full of it,
giving up our winter store,
every last freezing bit.
Then Skiers will be content,
Boarders & Sledders too,
all in winter merriment
for snow we gave to you.
Sandy Conlon
Steamboat Springs
