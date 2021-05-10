Letter: A milestone for the community

As The Byrds sang, “To everything, there is a season, and a time to every purpose.” This has never been more evident than with the effort our community has brought forth to battle an unseen and destructive global virus over the past 15 months.

There was no playbook for this public health emergency to help guide our community through this time or how to deal with impacts from a worldwide pandemic on our friends, family, and neighbors. As has been the case many times before, but never to this extent, we came together for the good of the community.

We have all suffered to different degrees, and some to the fullest extent with loved ones lost. It will take time to move forward from the lasting effects of this pandemic. As we emerge from a long and complicated period, there is a new light and a new season on the horizon for the Yampa Valley.

While differences of opinion will exist on how to keep the public safe, we will look back, learn and evolve how we address community crises in the future. We cannot change seasons without saying THANK YOU to our local leaders, who steadfastly navigated uncharted waters with the best interest and safety of the community as their guiding principle.

Communities across Northwest Colorado are transitioning to new open levels. Now is the time to mark and celebrate this truly remarkable milestone and the endless hours provided by so many including Routt County Public Health board and officials, emergency responders and public safety officers, municipal leaders, healthcare professionals, educational leadership and public/private staff at all levels and sectors. We extend a sincere appreciation for all your efforts, endeavors, and endless commitment to our communities.

Spring has sprung, flowers are blooming, trees are budding, wildlife is returning, and vaccinations are readily available. Summer is setting up for a refreshing return to normal full of outdoor fun and adventure, special events and community gatherings filled with new and old friends.

This has been a marathon and we are close to crossing the finish line so continue to stay the course, be responsible and healthy. Our community must embrace this new season and all it brings, but never lose sight of the season of purpose we traveled together. On behalf of many – thank you!

Members of the Stakeholder Advisory Group,

Kathi Meyer, Steamboat Springs City Council

Gary Suiter, City of Steamboat Springs

Mathew Mendisco, Town of Hayden

Zach Wuestewald, Town of Hayden

Nikki Knoebel, Town of Oak Creek

Dave Torgler, Town of Oak Creek

Rob Perlman, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.

Kara Stoller, Steamboat Springs Chamber

Mark Walker, Resort Group/Lodging Association

Soniya Fidler, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center

Brad Meeks, Steamboat Springs School District

Lisa Popovich, Steamboat Springs Main Street

Rim Watson, South Routt School District

Sheila Symons, Town of Yampa

Jeffrey L. Drust, Town of Yampa