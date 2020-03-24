Letter: A message to the community from City Council

The world that we know has changed dramatically within just a few days. Schools are closed, ski area lifts remain silent, businesses are adapting, and we’re all coping with an evolving landscape and new terms like social distancing, self-isolation and remote lifestyles.

During a time like this, it is important to also consider what is not changing, that is, our commitment to the community and the faith we have in each other to get through this together.

As Steamboat Springs City Council, we not only act as the leadership for the city, but more importantly, we’re members of the community just like you. The health, wellbeing and safety of the Yampa Valley remain at the forefront for our discussion and decisions as we work in conjunction with lead agency Routt County Public Health.

While the global impacts of this health crisis and the fear of the unknown can sometimes feel overwhelming, there is still so much to be thankful for. From the people stepping up to help friends and neighbors to community members looking for ways to assist the less fortunate. These simple acts of kindness remind us that the amazing natural beauty around us actually pales in comparison to the amazing spirit and generosity of the people that live here. Never before have we recognized how each person helps complete the fabric of this amazing place that we call home.

Please know that we are committed to keeping services running that our city depends upon. The water will keep flowing, fire and police will continue to answer the call, our streets remain open, wastewater will be safely treated, Howelsen Hill continues to provide outdoor recreation opportunities and the general aviation airport is available to air medical services.

We want to thank everyone who has been serving on the front lines of our community during this time of considerable stress. From grocery workers to restaurant employees, from healthcare professionals to emergency responders and transit drivers to delivery services, you are the real heroes of our community.

Homework has taken on an entirely new meaning for all of us. Whether adjusting to working from home to trying to fill the role of full-time substitute teacher, families are tackling this new home dynamic in herculean ways. Embrace the time with your family and realize there is no perfect way to go about this — it’s all uncharted territory so keep up the good work.

We believe you deserve to receive as much accurate and up-to-date information as possible. That is why we, along with the county commissioners, are committed to keeping you informed and sharing updates each morning. We will cover the latest information, answer questions circulating among the community and touch upon key items that you need to know.

This pandemic has hit us all on a variety of levels and from so many different angles. While it will flatten out and we will start the road to recovery, we’re surely going to see more unforeseen things come our way in the process. Regardless of what comes our way, the commitment we have to serve you will be unwavering.

As this situation evolves, please understand that additional measures will continue to be discussed by community leaders, and adjustments may be required. However, we’re committed to traveling this path together and ensuring that our community comes out as safe and vibrant as possible when this chapter has been closed.

Stay healthy, be safe, and continue to look after each other because that’s the way the Yampa Valley has been for generations, and that is how we will make it through to reach the light at the end of this tunnel.

Sincerely,

Jason Lacy

Kathi Meyer

Michael Buccino

Robin Crossan

Heather Sloop

Sonja Macys

Lisel Petis

Steamboat Springs City Council