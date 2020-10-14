Letter: A healthy planet is not a partisan issue
Too many mornings lately, our mountains are shrouded in smoke. Our ordinarily pristine air is rated as hazardous. Floods and hurricanes pummel one coast; wildfires rage up and down the other. These extreme weather events are nature’s alarm bells. Global warming is a scientific fact that needs to be addressed before it is too late.
A healthy, livable planet is not a partisan issue. It is a human one. We need elected officials who will take action against this urgent threat, rather than those who deny the threat exists. Here in Colorado, Diane Mitsch Bush is running for House Seat CD3; John Hickenlooper is running for the Senate.
Google them to learn where they stand on the environment, versus where their opponents stand. Then vote for them. The future of Colorado and our planet depends on it.
Julie Comins Pickrell
Routt County
