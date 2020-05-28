Letter: A cautionary tale

I came to Steamboat Springs for skiing. I bought a place for love. I loved Steamboat. One of the best things about my condo was the neighbors. I had such nice neighbors.

My first friend lived a few doors down. I had many questions, mainly about keeping the condo secure during my absence. He offered to check in on my condo every couple of weeks. What a nice guy.

He told me his elderly uncle lived in one of the condos, and he would cook for him several nights a week. He told me his current roommate had a disability, and he lived with him so he could help him. What a nice guy.

After I returned home to Iowa, I got a call from him. His roommate was returning from extended travel, and he was worried he might have COVID-19. He asked if he could stay in my condo for one night. Of course. COVID-19 was a deadly virus, and he was my friend.

I had gotten a call from a couple who lived next door. They asked If I knew he was staying at my condo. I explained he would be there just one night. Their response caused me to drop everything, jump in my car and head for Steamboat. He wasn’t staying the night, he had moved in.

My nice friend was a con man, and I was not his only victim.

He didn’t have an uncle, and he didn’t have a disabled friend. What he had were a string of victims, plain and simple. After being asked to leave the elderly man’s home, he moved in with the man he claimed was disabled. After that man threw him out, he just packed his belongings and moved into my place.

Most victims of this sort don’t want to come forward. I didn’t want to say anything either. I was too embarrassed. How could I be so stupid?

I came forward because, I felt obligated to warn people. When I knocked on the door of his latest victim, he answered to door. He had moved in.

Alison Keegan

Steamboat Springs