Let the giving begin: Yampa Valley Gives Day kicks off Tuesday
Yampa Valley Gives Day is almost here, and more than 80 nonprofits representing health, education, environmental conservation, athletics, music and more are seeking donors’ support.
The event, happening all day Tuesday, Dec. 6, coincides with Colorado Gives Day and benefits local nonprofit organizations by allowing donors to follow the statewide initiative’s “give where you live” campaign.
Yampa Valley Gives Day is an important fundraising day for many local nonprofits, and small contributions make up much of the money the event brings in. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, YVGives.org reported 1,367 donations had been made via 639 donors, totaling more than $351,000.
Last year, the Yampa Valley Community Foundation reported record-breaking donations with $1.3 million raised, and this year, donations are being boosted by a $1.4 million statewide incentive provided by sponsors who give additional funds based on the percentage of the total donations a nonprofit receives.
Donations must be made through YVGives.org to be boosted.
Yampa Valley Gives is a Yampa Valley Community Foundation program, in partnership with Community First Foundation. For more, reach out to YVCF at 970-879-8632, info@yvcf.org, or yvcf.org/yampa-valley-gives/.
