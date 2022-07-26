Leftover big game hunting licenses go on sale Aug. 2
As many hunters already know, the first Tuesday in August each year comes with a shot at any remaining big game hunting licenses following the primary and secondary draws.
Remaining licenses are placed on a leftover list, and they will become available for purchase at 9 a.m. Aug. 2. Over-the-counter licenses for elk, bear, archery pronghorn and whitetail deer will go on sale at this time.
Licenses are sold online, over the phone and in person at CPW offices and sales locations all at once. Colorado Parks and Wildlife strongly suggests hunters purchase their licenses online at CPWShop.com, and that they get logged in up to an hour before 9 a.m. Aug. 2.
Hunters should also have their hunt codes ready before licenses go on sale. For best results, people should check the leftover list, write down all hunt codes they are interested in, and list them with their most coveted licenses first, according to CPW.
Hunters are only allowed to purchase for one person at a time, so it may be necessary to work on multiple devices if someone is purchasing for multiple people like their children or spouse.
People can call in and purchase at 1-800-244-5613, but there likely will be long wait times. More information on the leftover list and over-the-counter licenses is available on the CPW website. Additional licenses will become available as part of the agency’s reissue process later in August.
