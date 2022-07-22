Lee Reiners to cover cryptocurrency for Seminars at Steamboat

Financial expert Lee Reiners will bring his knowledge of cryptocurrencies to Seminars at Steamboat on Monday, July 25.

Reiners is executive director of the Duke Global Financial Markets Center where he teaches Financial Technology Law and Policy and has a broad research agenda focused on ways in which new financial technologies fit within existing regulatory frameworks.

He writes frequently on financial technology and regulatory matters for The FinReg Blog and speaks with financial policy experts on the Global Financial Markets Center’s podcast, The FinReg Pod.

Before joining Duke Law, Reiners worked for five years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He helped coordinate the bank’s engagement with international standard-setting bodies and worked with other federal and state regulatory agencies.

The seminar begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Strings Pavilion. Tickets are free to the community and will be available at the Pavilion beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Donors of $100 or more to Seminars at Steamboat can reserve a limited number of advance tickets for each program and are eligible to attend the “Dutch Treat” dinners with speakers afterward.