Lee and Brinkman bid district staff goodbye in farewell letter

Outgoing Steamboat Springs School Board members Katy Lee and Chresta Brinkman shared a heartfelt farewell message with district staff this week, expressing deep appreciation as their terms conclude.

The duo recently completed a “farewell tour” visiting each school and department, personally thanking staff and leaving notes of gratitude.

In their joint statement, read aloud at Monday’s board meeting, Lee and Brinkman commended staff for their “dedication, professionalism and compassion,” calling it the “foundation for an exceptional educational experience” in the district.

“Through both challenges and celebrations, you have remained focused on what matters most: helping our students learn, grow and become resilient, capable and productive citizens in our world,” they said.

Lee and Brinkman said it was “a true honor to serve alongside such talented and committed educators and staff” and expressed gratitude for the difference staff make for students each day.

They concluded by offering best wishes to incoming board members Kim Lemmer and Jane Toothaker, noting they “will be fortunate to work with such an extraordinary team.”