Leave No Trace education workshop set for April 19

Leave No Trace Master Educator Lexi Stine talks with out-of-town visitors at a Yampatika educational river walk in August 2021.

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Local nonprofit groups Friends of Wilderness and Yampatika are hosting a Leave No Trace free public awareness workshop Tuesday, April 19, to help community members develop a deeper understanding of human impacts on public lands.

Taught by Leave No Trace Master Educator Lexi Stine, director of adult programs for Yampatika, the workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs.

Stine will use the foundation of the seven principles of Leave No Trace to help foster a deeper understanding of recreational impacts from a land management perspective. Stine previously worked as a wilderness coordinator, regional wilderness educator and a wilderness ranger for the U.S. Forest Service in northern Arizona and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota.

The evening’s presentation will be geared toward an audience already familiar with Leave No Trace, yet will cover the basics for anyone new to the concept, and will shed light on encouraging public land visitors to be enthusiastic about changing habits to become better stewards of public lands.

“Whether you are new to our trails or are a highly experienced backpacker, you are sure to walk away with some new ideas regarding how to minimize your impact,” Stine said.

For questions, call Yampatika at 970-871-9151.

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.