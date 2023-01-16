Learn to recognize overdose, secure free harm reduction kits at Bud Werner Library’s fentanyl film screening

A photo taken from the film "Love in the Name of Fentanyl."

The Overdose Prevention Society/Courtesy photo

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Indie Lens season of films and community conversation continues with a screening of “Love in the Name of Fentanyl” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Library Hall.

Following the film, the Steamboat Springs Youth Action Council will give a presentation of the signs/symptoms of an overdose and instructions on how to administer Narcan. Free harm reduction kits will be available for anyone to take home, courtesy of The Rural Alliance Addressing Substance Use Disorder-Colorado.

“Love in the Name of Fentanyl” features the Overdose Prevention Society — a supervised drug consumption site that employs active and former drug users — as it opens its doors to a team of documentary filmmakers. The film looks beyond the stigma of people who use fentanyl and other drugs and showcases staff and volunteers doing whatever it takes to save lives and give hope to a marginalized community.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/FentanylFilm .