Learn to manage invasive plants during two Noxious Weed Days

Routt County Weed Supervisor Tiffany Carlson said the weed that most residents likely do not recognize as a noxious weed is Curly dock, pictured here, which is listed on the Routt County list as requiring management.

Tiffany Carlson/Courtesy photo

The public is invited to attend one of two Noxious Weed Days on Saturday, May 28, or Friday, June 3, to learn, gain supplies, and feel empowered to appropriately manage noxious weeds on their properties.

The education days are presented by the Routt County Noxious Weed Program, Weed Advisory Board and Routt County Master Gardeners. The two days will take place on a drop-in basis from 8 a.m. to noon at the Routt County Noxious Weed Office at 2300 County Shop Rd. in Steamboat Springs.

“The main weed we are trying to assist residents with is Whitetop,” Carlson said. “As it is an extremely deep-rooted perennial that usually requires some kind of chemical control as part of an integrated management approach. This is due to the fact that the above ground part of the plant is just a small portion of this plant’s total biomass, and digging can actually increase growth.”

Residents can bring securely bagged weed specimens or photos of weeds for proper identification. For more information, visit the Weed Program page on the Routt County website or for questions contact Routt County Weed Supervisor Tiffany Carlson at tcarlson@co.routt.co.us or 970-870-5246.

