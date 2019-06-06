Learn more about West Steamboat annexation at 2 informational events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City voters can learn more about the proposed West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation at two events next week.

Let’s Vote Steamboat Q & A

Where: Library Hall in Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

When: 7:15 p.m. Monday, June 10

Let’s Vote Steamboat’s Monday night Q & A will feature an introduction from Community Alliance of the Yampa Valley President Rich Levy. Panelists from Let’s Vote Steamboat include Paul Stettner, Rich Levy, Steve Aigner and John Spezia.

Audience members will be invited to write questions on notecards. After an explanation of the format and ground rules, committee member Diane Brower said a neutral moderator will select audience members’ questions.

Brower said the Yes to Locals Housing Committee declined an invitation to attend, but that the Let’s Vote Steamboat Committee hopes the group decides to come.

“We feel very strongly that it is essential that a public forum occur – an open, public opportunity for this discussion to continue and for people to ask questions,” Brower wrote in an email. “We want citizens to become more aware and educated about this issue and to have the opportunity to vote in an informed way.”

Yes to Locals Housing Committee Chair Beth Melton said the group felt it did not have adequate time and resources to help organize a joint forum between the two groups.

“We would be happy to engage and have community conversations with them,” Melton said. “That’s exactly what will be happening at the Democrats forum on Wednesday, but logistically pulling together this forum in a way that was mutually agreeable to both parties in order to keep it positive was really not realistic in the timeframe in which they did this.”

Routt County Democrats Forum

Where: Sake2U, 609 Yampa St.

When: 5 to 5:30 p.m. social hour, 5:30 p.m. forum Wednesday, June 12

After a 30-minute social, Routt County Democrats Chair Catherine Carson will moderate a forum with both the Let’s Vote Steamboat and Yes to Locals Housing committees. Stettner will again represent Let’s Vote, and Jon Quinn will represent Yes to Locals Housing.

How to vote City Attorney Dan Foote said annexation ballots were mailed to city voters Thursday and should arrive in mailboxes within the coming week. Ballots can be submitted two ways: Dropping it off in the ballot box at the Routt County Courthouse

Mailing it to the city clerk’s office at P.O. Box 775088, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477

Both will open with a presentation of their platform, Carson said. Audience members will again be invited to write their questions on index cards, which Carson will then pull randomly from a hat to ask panelists.

“We (the Democrats) are not endorsing or not endorsing,” Carson said. “It’s just for information and to remind everyone how important it is to vote.”

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.