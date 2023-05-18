Learn how to make Strawberry Jam
Learn how to make strawberry jam from Routt County’ premier jam and jelly maker Mary Kaye Schoeneman and other Master food Safety Advisors at the Routt County Extension office at 136 Sixth St.
Learn about water bath canning and take home a can of jam that stays fresh for the whole year.
Cost is $15 a person. Stop by or call 970-879-0825 to register.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.