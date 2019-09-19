Learn about the sky as a family with Yampatika at Legacy Ranch

Yampatika will host Astronomy for Families at Legacy Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 21.

File photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There’s still a few moments of summer left, even as the nights get cooler, and what better way to spend them than stargazing with family.

Yampatika will host an Astronomy for Families at Legacy Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 21, and the nonprofit hopes all ages will come out to participate.

Yampatika Executive Director Joe Haines wants the event to continue the multigenerational feel they’ve had at previous star gazing programs this summer. Haines said these events allow children, parents and even grandparents to come together and enjoy something as one big family.

Paul McCudden, Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs associate professor and chair of physical science, will be teaching basic astronomy as the sun sets and the moon and stars rise. Telescopes will be available for participants to get a closer view of some of the constellations they’ll be learning about.

McCudden hopes the event will create a sense of wonder and curiosity about the sky.

“Personally, I’d like to get people, young and old, to become more familiar and comfortable with exploring the sky and to leave with even more curiosity about the heavens than what they came with,” he said.

Haines is hoping for much of the same.

“What we hope people walk away with is a better appreciation of science and the natural world and our place in it,” he said.

Astronomy for Families will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40. The cost to attend is free, but space is limited. Registering at yampatika.org is required. The event takes place outside, so be sure to bring a blanket or warmer clothes to keep warm after the sun sets.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.