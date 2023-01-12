Learn about new Christian Center at open houses

The Steamboat Christian Academy, in partnership with the Steamboat Christian Center, is inviting the public to attend open house events at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25.

The open houses, which will be held at the Steamboat Christian Center at 821 Dougherty Road, offer a chance to learn about the curriculum design, program details, schedule, tuition and financial aid. It will serve as a chance to meet the school’s executive director, director of learning and task force team members. The school’s admissions process will begin in February, and those interested in attending either of the open houses can RSVP at SteamboatChristianAcademy.com .