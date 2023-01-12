Learn about new Christian Center at open houses
The Steamboat Christian Academy, in partnership with the Steamboat Christian Center, is inviting the public to attend open house events at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25.
The open houses, which will be held at the Steamboat Christian Center at 821 Dougherty Road, offer a chance to learn about the curriculum design, program details, schedule, tuition and financial aid. It will serve as a chance to meet the school’s executive director, director of learning and task force team members. The school’s admissions process will begin in February, and those interested in attending either of the open houses can RSVP at SteamboatChristianAcademy.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.