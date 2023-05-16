Learn about local watershed with STREAM Girls

Colorado Trout Unlimited and Girl Scouts of Colorado are teaming up for an August 19 event designed to educate young women about their local waters.

STREAM Girls is Trout Unlimited’s watershed program for girls that builds confidence and breaks down barriers in science and the outdoors. Through the eyes of a scientist, artist and angler, girls make a personal connection to their home waters.

The event will take place at the Hubbard Cabin on Routt County Road 18.

STREAM Girls is a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education program for budding river conservationists and anglers. This full-day program is intended for girls in grades 4-8. Girls will explore a local stream, collect flow data, sample macro-invertebrates, tie flies and learn fly-casting.

There is an opportunity to sign up as an individual or with a Girl Scout troop. Registration is $10 per girl and can be completed at tinyurl.com/5n73jdbk .