Leadville man sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder
Eric Christopher Gurule, 29, of Leadville, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his uncle and former boss, Randy Flores, 55.
On Sept. 2, a party was held at Flores’ residence with Gurule in attendance, said a news release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
When Flores did not show up at an 8 a.m. work meeting the next morning, a co-worker, Jeremy Sandoval, went to his home and found signs of a struggle along with Flores, who was dead in the bathroom, investigators say.
On Sept. 3, 2020, Gurule was arrested in connection with Flores’s death after authorities noticed Gurule showed physical signs of an altercation during a voluntary Colorado Bureau of Investigation interview.
According to past Summit Daily News reporting, Gurule was found guilty of first-degree murder on June 22. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, July 29.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User