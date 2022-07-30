Leadville man sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder

Leadville resident Eric Christopher Gurule was found guilty June 22, 2022, of murdering his uncle and boss Sept. 3, 2020. On Friday, July 29, 2022, Gurule was sentenced to a life in prison without the possibility of parole.

5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office/Courtesy photo

Eric Christopher Gurule, 29, of Leadville, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his uncle and former boss, Randy Flores, 55.

On Sept. 2, a party was held at Flores’ residence with Gurule in attendance, said a news release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

When Flores did not show up at an 8 a.m. work meeting the next morning, a co-worker, Jeremy Sandoval, went to his home and found signs of a struggle along with Flores, who was dead in the bathroom, investigators say.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Gurule was arrested in connection with Flores’s death after authorities noticed Gurule showed physical signs of an altercation during a voluntary Colorado Bureau of Investigation interview.

According to past Summit Daily News reporting , Gurule was found guilty of first-degree murder on June 22. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, July 29.