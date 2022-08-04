Leadership Steamboat accepting applications

A program designed to help connect individuals with the Steamboat Springs community, Leadership Steamboat is accepting applications for the Class of 2023.

Leadership Steamboat will run from Sept. 15 to June 9, 2023. During that time, participants will learn about Steamboat’s economic infrastructure, delve into the city’s history of how things have been accomplished and receive valuable professional development and leadership training.

Participants will meet one Friday every month, meet community leaders, discuss community opportunities and complete a group project of their own design.

“Leadership Steamboat was an invaluable experience for me,” said Beth Melton, Routt County commissioner and graduate of the program, in a news release. “The class strengthened my connection to this community that I love by giving us behind the scenes information about all the things that make Routt County such an amazing place to live. The things I learned and the relationships I built through Leadership Steamboat have benefitted me in my job, helped me to broaden my network, and given me a deep understanding of getting things done ‘Steamboat style.’”

A large part of the program is a group project of the class’s choice. Past Leadership Steamboat projects include Yampa Valley Gives Day, Bear Aware, Steamboat Bike Guide and recycling containers on Lincoln Avenue.

Leadership Steamboat is organized by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and the facilitators will be Chamber CEO Kara Stoller and Business Development Director Sarah Leonard.

Applications are now being accepted, and two partial scholarships are available for employees of nonprofit organizations. To apply, go the Leadership Steamboat page. For more information, email Cecilia Morter at Cecilia@steamboatchamber.com .