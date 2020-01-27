Lawrence A. Jenkins: STARS board needs to improve conditions for the future

The current issues at STARS have been brewing for years. The resignation of the executive director is one small step to restoring this great institution’s mission and service. The fact that the current board of directors have refused to even address the many important issues brought forth by this dedicated group of volunteers just illustrates how out of touch with reality they are.

The real problem lies with a board that has failed in its fiduciary duty to the organization. They are focused more on defending their incompetence of the past rather than improving conditions for the future. Until they all resign, nothing really changes. Until that happens. this is one donor who won’t be sending them a dime.

Lawrence A. Jenkins

Steamboat Springs