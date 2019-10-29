Law enforcement save deer trapped in pond: The Record for Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

12:08 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a person who fell in the 100 block of Main Street in Yampa.

7:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted wildlife officers in rescuing a buck trapped in an overflow pond at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. They were able to attach a rope around the deer’s antlers and pull the animal out of the water.

9:07 a.m. A snowplow hit a natural gas line at the Steamboat Springs Airport. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters investigated the area and determined there was no gas leak.

1:27 p.m. A woman called deputies alleging someone stole a set of keys and about $10 worth of change from her home in Oak Creek. Deputies are investigating.

10:12 p.m. A man called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers alleging a snowmobiler hit his parked vehicle then sped off in the 3000 block of Abbey Road.

10:17 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that dragged a bag of trash and splayed garbage across a resident’s yard in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

Total incidents: 33

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.