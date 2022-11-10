Lauren Boebert takes slim lead over Adam Frisch, thousands of ballots still remain in Pueblo County
Eyes across the country are now watching Colorado’s CD3 race, which was far tighter than most expected
Denver Post
Early in the third day of of the 2022 midterm election, incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert overtook Adam Frisch with a small lead in the race, but thousands more ballots have yet to be counted.
As of 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Boebert led Frisch by just 433 votes at a slim margin of 50.07% to 49.93%, according to vote tallies from the Secretary of State’s Office. Previously, Frisch held an even more narrow lead with just a few dozen votes.
But the race is far from over. Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz confirmed to The Denver Post that his office has yet to count about 1,800 in-person votes, 5,200 mail-in votes and is in the process of verifying the signatures of another 500 more ballots. Ortiz’s office is expected to filter updated vote counts to state election officials throughout the day.
The remaining votes could give Frisch a chance to regain the lead: So far, Pueblo County voters leaned toward the Democratic candidate from Aspen 54% to Boebert’s 46%.
Read more at DenverPost.com.
