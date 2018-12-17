Laura Werner-Wagenaar: You can’t move Winter Carnival off Lincoln

I was born and raised in Steamboat. My whole life we had Winter Carnival on Lincoln Avenue. There were so many of us in the parade including myself and my family.

My maiden name is Werner. Buddy Werner was my cousin. Speaking for local residents, you would ruin such a tradition (by moving it from Lincoln), which has been there for over 70 years.

In high school, I was in the Winter Carnival marching in the band on skis and my sisters too who were raised there. You have already run off the locals and now this?

I am so ashamed to visit there. It’s awful to be ashamed to say I was raised there. You can’t move it.

Laura Werner-Wagenaar