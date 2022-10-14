Latin Market opens, Brown Ranch plan gets clearer: Top articles of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

The Boat Latin Market owners Keyla Villa, Sahara Estrada and Karina Arias stand inside the new Latin Market located at 130 Ninth St., Unit D, in Steamboat Springs. The market, which opened Monday, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with a selection of food items from Mexico and Central America.

1. New Latin market brings authentic flavors to downtown Steamboat Springs

The idea to open the market spawned after the owners became frustrated that they could not find the items they wanted in local grocery stores, including traditional Mexican candies and treats that are a blend of sweet and spicy, as well as key ingredients for traditional Mexican and Central American dishes.

2. Traffic top of mind as Steamboat Springs community learns more about Brown Ranch

Effects the Brown Ranch will have on Steamboat Springs’ roads was top of mind for residents as officials with the Yampa Valley Housing Authority fielded questions about the development during a presentation last week.

There were numerous questions at each session about how building the 2,300-unit development west of town over the next 20 to 25 years will impact traffic that is already congested along U.S. Highway 40 — especially west of town where backups are a daily occurrence.

3. Steamboat Comcast service center in the crosshairs at City Council discussion

The current terms of the Comcast franchise in Steamboat require the operation of a local service center, but Comcast wants to remove that requirement from the agreement with the city.

“A lot of the elements of this we’ve been pretty flexible on,” said the Director of Government Affairs for Comcast Andy Davis. “But this is one that’s really an important element, that we not be required to have (a local office). We’re going to continue to maintain it, but just not have the requirement to have it.”

4. Cold front brings chance for snow to Steamboat on Tuesday night

The snow chances have been shifting as this storm has approached, said Mike Weissbluth, who writes about Steamboat weather at SnowAlarm.com. A few days ago models were projecting a few inches before backing off, he said. As the storm moves over the Pacific Northwest, models are again projecting some snow.

5. Routt County real estate sales eclipse $42M from Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $42.6 million across 37 sales for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

6. Man airlifted to hospital after OHV crash in North Routt

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a side-by-side off-highway vehicle carrying four people rolled over near Farwell Mountain, north of Clark.

North Routt Fire responded. Only the male driver sustained significant injuries. He was airlifted by Classic Air Medical to a medical facility.

7. Guest column: Proposition 2A will damage the fabric and the future of Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs has built a reputation as one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations in Colorado, an authentic mountain town with one of North America’s premier ski resorts.

Yet come November, instead of being known for horseback riding and champagne powder, the city could be known for being one of the most highly taxed tourism destinations in the U.S.

Independent expenditure committees have spent more than $1.4 million to support or oppose candidates in races for House District 26 and Senate District 8. More than $200,000 has been spent on mailers like these.

8. Outside groups pouring $1.4 million into Routt County’s races for state Senate, House

Six soft money groups have poured more than $1.4 million into Routt County’s state House and Senate races, according to a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis of disclosures filed with the Colorado Secretary of State.

More than 90% of that spending — about $1.28 million — is in the Senate District 8 race between Democrat Dylan Roberts and Republican Matt Solomon, the analysis showed. Groups supporting Solomon or opposing Roberts have the edge in spending by a 60% to 40% margin.

9. Restaurant Week in Steamboat Springs has ‘something for everyone’

It’s a delicious weekend to be in Steamboat Springs as the seventh annual Restaurant Week, “Satisfying a Mountain of Appetites,” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7.

Over 20 restaurants will participate in the weeklong event, which is being hosted by Main Street Steamboat. With specials ranging in price from $10-$90, Lisa Popovich, Main Street’s executive director, said there will be something for everyone.

Longtime Routt County resident Dan Hebard, with a walking cane, was among the crowd of people who showed up at the Strings Music Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to see how the Yampa Valley Housing Authority plans to develop affordable housing at the Brown Ranch property west of Steamboat Springs.

10. First units at Brown Ranch expected by end of 2026

Construction at the Brown Ranch would start in 2026 with the first units coming at the end of that year and all 1,200 units planned for the first phase of development built by the middle of 2029, according to the development plan presented Thursday, Oct. 6.

When fully built out over the next 20 to 25 years, the plan shows the Brown Ranch will feature four neighborhoods, each with a variety of housing types ranging from single-family homes to large-scale apartment complexes.