Late night fireworks: The Record for Sunday, May 24

Sunday, May 24, 2021

12:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received three separate calls reporting fireworks, the first being near the 2500 block of Windward Way. Other calls reported loud bangs near Walton Creek Road. Officers found the remnants of fireworks at several spots in the road, where it appeared the fireworks had been set off.

8:49 a.m. Officers received a report from guests at a hotel near the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue who said it appeared the trailer they had parked in the lot had been hit and was pushed into another building, causing minor damage. Officers took a report of the incident.

11:37 a.m. Officers were called because a resident near the 2700 block of Downhill Plaza noticed his trailer had been moved in the parking lot. The trailer has a lock on it, preventing it from being hitched to a vehicle. It is unclear if someone attempted to steal the trailer or if someone with the building’s management moved it.

12 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident near the 700 block of Amethyst Drive who reported a vehicle had driven off the road, ruining some landscaping and casting rocks and other debris into their yard.

4:17 p.m. Officers were called to the skate park at Howelsen Hill because some older skaters were trying to use the park while some younger children also played. When the older skaters requested the children play outside the park, the discussion became heated, and police mediated the situation.

9:13 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers responded to a collision between a car and person walking in the street. The person who was struck by the car was intoxicated and abruptly walked out into the street in front of the oncoming vehicle, according to law enforcement officers.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.