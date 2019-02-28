Last 2 Free Ski Sundays of the season at Howelsen Hill get spiced up with fun new events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ski Free Sundays at Howelsen Hill are slowly drawing to a close, but the city of Steamboat Springs has come up with an event to kick those end-of-season blues.

On Sunday, March 3, Ski Free Sunday turns into Sunday Funday with North America’s oldest operating ski area, Ohana, Mountain Tap Brewery and Harvest Skis co-hosting the day. Ohana will have Howelsen-themed merchandise available. Harvest Skis will have free product demos, and Mountain Tap’s Beer Garden will be selling $5 beverages.

Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase, and Morning Side String Band will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. All merchandise and beer proceeds will benefit the Howelsen Hill Endowment Fun.

If You Go What: Ski Free Sunday: Sunday Funday

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3

Where: Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway What: Ski Free Sunday: End-of-Season Celebration

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Where: Howelsen Hill

The final day of free skiing will be held Sunday, March 10, and will feature an End-of-Season Celebration hosted by Steamboat Springs City Council members. Free hotdogs will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club members will teach kids how to jump through the air on Howelsen’s ski jumps from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Yampatika and the Tread of Pioneers Museum will offer educational programs about wildlife at the ski area and its history and also offer an outdoor scavenger hunt.

“These special events bring vibrancy to the popular Ski Free Sunday program and showcases potential partnerships we’re looking to expand for the program next season,” said Brad Setter, Howelsen Hill ski and rodeo complex manager, in a news release. “The community’s support continues to grow each year, and Ski Free Sundays remain a cornerstone of affordable skiing in the Yampa Valley.”

According to a news release, Ski Free Sundays have averaged 626 tickets per Sunday through the end of February with New Year’s weekend being the largest day at 1,170 free tickets — a new record. With nearly 8,140 tickets already issued, the city is hoping to surpass the 10,000 mark on these last two Sundays.

The final two Ski Free Sundays will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 and 10 at Howelsen Hill. The final two nonprofit bake sales will benefit the 4H Robotics Team on Sunday, March 3, and youth baseball on Sunday, March 10.

