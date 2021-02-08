Large Super Bowl party: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 7

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

1:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a roommate dispute that resulted in one party being attacked by the other. No one needed to go to the hospital, but one roommate was charged with harassment.

2:32 a.m. Officers were called to a house near the 900 block of Merritt Street after a vehicle drove through someone’s yard. The car was later located elsewhere in the county. The driver was then found and cited for driving under the influence.

9:10 a.m. Officers ticketed a car that was parked overnight at the Stockbridge Transit Center.

2:34 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a residence that had as many as 15 people in it for a Super Bowl party near the 2700 block of Cross Timbers Trail. Officers spoke with the people at the residence.

3:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of some people snowboarding with dogs off leash near the 3100 block of Columbine Drive. When officers asked, the snowboarders agreed to leave the area.

9:33 p.m. Officers responded to a report of two males who were arguing about some money one allegedly owed the other, and threats were made. When officers arrived, one of the parties had left the scene.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.