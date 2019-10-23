Lara Craig: ‘Supporting excellence in education’

Sharing a love of the mountains and Steamboat Springs, my husband, Brad, and I have dedicated ourselves to raising our family in this amazing community. Both my husband and I have volunteered in various capacities throughout the community and are committed to programs benefitting youth in Steamboat.

I have a keen interest in the arts, culture and the history of Steamboat. I support excellence in education and programs that encourage kids to make healthy lifestyle choices. I have served on the Historic Preservation Advisory Commission, the Youth Advocacy Project and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition. I currently serve on the board of the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, specifically supporting youth music programs.

Recently, I retired with 24 years of experience at Steamboat Springs Middle School. Despite retiring, my passion for high quality education continues. A teacher with 30 years of experience and a lifelong resident of Steamboat, I have a unique perspective that combines an understanding of the values of our community with expertise as an educator to make informed decisions for our schools.

I have a bachelor of arts degree in French, and I have a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. I am certified to teach English and French as a second language, and I have an endorsement in gifted education. My experience in these areas has enabled me to appreciate a wide variety of individual student backgrounds and needs.

I have experience teaching students in at-risk populations, including English language learners and have a special interest in the unique educational needs of gifted students. As a faculty member in our district, I was a part of an incredible team of teachers who were trained by the Colorado Department of Education to help lead professional development for our district staff on depth and complexity in the classroom.

The Steamboat Springs School District has supported my ongoing professional development in evidence-based practice and innovative initiatives to implement rigor in the classroom. I am especially proud of my dedication to Colorado Model United Nations, a problem-based enrichment program for advanced learners that has enabled many of my students to realize recognition for their resolutions to the world’s biggest problems. I was a part of the shared process of tailoring the state educator effectiveness evaluation to the needs of our district, and I feel fortunate to have contributed to much needed initiatives to align curriculum K-12.

Steamboat Springs schools are accredited with distinction and can boast many awards for achievement. As a member of the school board, I will continue to support the innovative programming we are already doing in various areas within our schools.

I believe the Steamboat Springs School District can be a model for success by embracing a shared vision to support 21st century skills throughout each school in the district. As a former teacher, I believe we can do better to close the achievement gaps for our special populations by providing programming that fits the needs of all students. By implementing evidence-based programs and rigor in every classroom, all students will have the opportunity to reach their potential.

Attracting and retaining the best and brightest teachers, providing ongoing professional development in evidence-based practices and, most importantly, giving teachers time to collaborate. The Steamboat Springs School District can support students’ ability to compete in the world today. I can’t think of a better way to give back to my community than to serve the efforts of high quality education in Steamboat Springs.

Lara Craig is a candidate for the four-year term on the Steamboat Springs School Board.